TRAFFIC, FIRE AND POLICE BLOTTER

Police seek hit-and-run suspect

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department described a truck connected with a serious injury collision in a news release Wednesday. Police are seeking help finding the vehicle that fled the scene.

The collision occurred around midnight June 27 around the 200 block of West Carrillo Street. The driver hit a pedestrian, then fled.

The victim was left lying in the roadway with significant injuries and is currently receiving treatment at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The vehicle is described as an early- to mid-2000s Toyota pickup truck, either a Tacoma or Tundra model.

The Toyota emblem fell from the truck during the collision and was discovered at the scene. One headlight was also damaged.

Investigators are seeking to speak with the driver of the suspect vehicle to hear their version of the events.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Traffic Investigator Carl Kamin at ckamin@sbpd.com or 805-897-3719.

— Annelise Hanshaw