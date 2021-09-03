TRAFFIC, FIRE AND POLICE BLOTTER

Police produce informational videos

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Police Department’s response to homelessness is the topic of the first of the department’s new series of videos.

To watch it, go to https://youtu.be/wcBb-DPwJA0.

In addition to YouTube, the short videos will be posted on the city’s website page and social media platforms. They will also air on Cox Cable Channel 18, according to a news release.

Future topics include officer’s response to opiate overdoses, community liaison officers, recruitment and retention, as well as an episode that focuses on patrol officers working the night shift.

To suggest ideas for future episodes, contact Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale with ideas at eragsdale@sbpd.com.