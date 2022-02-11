TRAFFIC, FIRE AND POLICE BLOTTER

Major traffic collision in Carpinteria

CARPINTERIA— Eleven vehicles, including a truck leaking diesel, crashed Thursday on Highway 101, delaying traffic for several hours.

The collision began around 10:50 a.m. when one vehicle on the northbound side hit the divider, pushing the k-rails into the southbound lanes.

Three vehicles crashed on the northbound side, and eight crashed on the southbound side.

A truck leaked diesel from its tank onto both sides of Highway 101. Crews assisted with stopping the flow of diesel, Rob Rappaport, fire marshal and public information officer of Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District, told the News-Press.

There were five minor injuries, and all were treated by crews on-scene, said Mr. Rappaport, whose fire department responded to the collision.

The California Highway Patrol also responded and investigated the collision.

— Katherine Zehnder