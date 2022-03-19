TRAFFIC, FIRE AND POLICE BLOTTER

Driver identified in fatal crash

GUADALUPE — The driver in a fatal car accident Thursday near Guadalupe was identified by authorities as Jessica Rose Gutierrez Moreno of Santa Maria.

The 28-year-old was driving a 2010 Honda Accord while she was being pursued by Guadalupe police around 8:30 a.m. She was traveling south on Bonita School Road away from Division Street when she lost control of her car, ran off the road and collided with a telephone pole, according to a police report.

Despite life-saving measures attempted by law enforcement, Ms. Moreno died at the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol, which is handling the investigation.

— Kaitlyn Schallhorn