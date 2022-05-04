TRAFFIC, FIRE AND POLICE BLOTTER

COURTESY PHOTO

Santa Barbara County firefighters respond to a collision Tuesday near Lompoc.

Collision in Lompoc

LOMPOC — Two vehicles collided at approximately 6:32 a.m. Tuesday at State Route 246/Campbell Road near Lompoc.

Both drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries. One was transported by AMR to Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

The other was transported by private vehicle.

The Buellton office of the California Highway Patrol is investigating, Mike Eliason, PIO for Santa Barbara County Fire, reported in a tweet.

— Katherine Zehnder

Lompoc officer arrested

LOMPOC — Mauricio Torres Calderon, 48, of Orcutt — a Lompoc police officer — was taken into custody at 2 p.m. April 21 at his attorney’s office on the 200 block of South Miller Street in Lompoc. He was arrested on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse and sexual battery

A decision on whether he will face criminal charges was pending Monday.

Mr. Calderon was booked at the Northern Branch Jail and released on bail which was set at $50,000.

Lompoc Police Chief Joseph Mariana told Noozhawk that Mr. Calderon has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of both investigations. Chief Mariana declined to comment further citing current criminal and administrative investigations, reported Noozhawk.

The incident allegedly occurred on April 15, but was reported several days later. Officer Calderon has been ordered to show up for court on June 22.

Officer Calderon has 25 years experience in law enforcement and more than 12 years with Lompoc Police Department. He has also served as the department homeless liaison officer.

— Katherine Zehnder

One dead, two injured in crash

SANTA MARIA VALLEY — Early Monday morning, Fidel Gomes Reyes was traveling westbound driving a 2006 Peterblit semi-truck and pulling a trailer. Domingo Perez Lopez was traveling southbound on Philbric Road in a 2007 Honda Civic, and had stopped at a stop sign.

Mr. Lopez started to make the turn on to eastbound Betteravia, directly in front of the 2006 Peterblit. As Mr. Lopez began making the turn, the front of the semi-truck collided with the left side of the Honda Civic, according to the Santa Maria office of the California Highway Patrol.

The Honda Civic continued in the southwest direction and came to a stop south of Betteravia, CHP said. The semi-truck continued in the south westerly direction drove off the roadway, into a power pole, and into a fence causing the trailer to overturn. The power pole broke on impact and the wire snapped landing on the roadway.

The road was closed and opened later in the afternoon by PG&E. Both drivers as well as passenger Servillano Perez Lopez were transported to Marian Medical Regional Center and treated for injuries.

The left rear passenger of the Honda sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision, according to Santa Maria CHP.

— Katherine Zehnder

Police pursue allegedly stolen pickup

SANTA MARIA — The San Luis Obispo Police Department initiated a pursuit Tuesday of an allegedly stolen Ford F150 pickup. San Luis Obispo CHP took over the pursuit on US-101 near Pismo Beach Continuing southbound the pickup reached out to 90 miles an hour.

When the pursuit reached State Route 166, the Santa Maria office of the California Highway Patrol took over. CHP officers deployed a spike strip near Santa Maria Way, successfully deflating one front and one rear tire.

The driver, Jyerick Zane Nebeker, continued to travel southbound despite the deflated tires. In order to terminate the pursuit, a Pursuit Immobilization Technique maneuver was conducted south of Clark with positive results. The pursuit was successfully ended with no injuries to officers or Mr. Nebeker, who was successfully apprehended and transported to San Luis Obispo County Jail for booking, according to Santa Maria CHP.

— Katherine Zehnder