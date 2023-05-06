TRAFFIC, FIRE AND POLICE BLOTTER

Pedestrian dies in collision

SANTA YNEZ — A man died Thursday night after running in front of a pickup truck traveling at approximately 40 mph on State Route 246 near the Chumash Casino Resort.

Robert Miller, 69, of Solvang was walking southbound across the eastbound lane of the highway, just west of Casino Drive, around midnight. He was wearing dark clothing while he walked in darkness, according to Officer G. Rodriguez of the Buellton office of the California Highway Patrol.

At the same time, Robert Lamb, 71, of Camarillo was driving a 2011 Ford F-250 at approximately 40 mph, Officer Rodriguez said. He added Mr. Lamb was approaching Mr. Miller from the east.

Officer Rodriguez said Mr. Miller began to run southbound across the westbound lane of State Route 246, directly in front of the Ford.

Officer Rodriguez also noted Mr. Lamb saw Mr. Miller in front of his truck and applied his brakes but was unable to stop before the right front of his vehicle collided with Mr. Miller.

Mr. Miller was transported to Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital in Solvang by AMR and was pronounced dead at 12:56 a.m. Friday by a physician.

“Alcohol was not a factor in this collision,” Officer Rodriguez said, adding, “Chumash Casino provided surveillance footage capturing the incident.”

CHP Sgt. Charmaine Farjardo said the collision remains under investigation. “However, at this point, it does not appear to be an intentional act by the pedestrian.”

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call Officer Reed, the CHP investigating officer, at the Buellton office at 805-688-5551.

— Dave Mason