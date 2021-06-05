Traffic, Fire and Police Blotter

More details given on missing person

COURTESY PHOTO

This motorcycle is similar to one that John Mario Fuegos, a missing Lompoc resident, was last seen riding.

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives have received updated information about the motorcycle associated with a missing person, John Mario Fuegos of Lompoc.

Mr. Fuegos was last seen around 11 p.m. May 24 when he left his residence riding a black 2008 Yamaha R1 with the license plate 23W0957. The Yamaha R1 had sections of the plastic fairing removed around the front end.

Anyone who might have seen Mr. Fuegos or know his possible whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 805-681-4150. You can also call the anonymous tip line at 805-681-4171, or submit information at sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.

— Dave Mason