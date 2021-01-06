TRAFFIC, FIRE & CRIME BLOTTER

SB police respond to call about shots fired

SANTA BARBARA POLICE PHOTO

A parked Santa Barbara police car was hit by a motorist on Castillo Street.

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara police officers were dispatched at approximately 9:10 p.m. Monday to the intersection of Arrellaga and Castillo Street on a call about shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting, but no injuries were reported. The shooting investigation remains ongoing.

While the on-scene investigation was taking place, a DUI driver was speeding south on Castillo Street when he hit a patrol car that was parked on the right shoulder of the street.

The DUI vehicle bounced off of the patrol car and broadsided another police vehicle that was also parked.

The driver was later identified as Jacob Milem, who was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Both police vehicles were unoccupied at the time of the collision.

— Gerry Fall

Santa Maria police seek public’s help with homicide

SANTA MARIA POLICE PHOTO

Kevin Alan Najarro

SANTA MARIA — Santa Maria police officers found a man with a fatal gunshot wound after responding to a call Saturday.

The police responded at approximately 4:30 p.m. to the 900 block of West El Camino Street in response to shots heard in the area. Upon arrival, officers found 35-year-old Santa Maria resident Kevin Alan Najarro, who died from a gunshot wound. The unknown suspect or suspects fled the area prior to police arrival.

The Santa Maria Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating this crime and is asking for the public’s assistance. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Kulp at 805-928-3781, ext. 1643, or the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677 (COPPS).

— Gerry Fall