TRAFFIC, FIRE & CRIME BLOTTER

City Fire rescues dog from hot car



COURTESY PHOTOS

At left, Santa Barbara City Firefighters use a tool to rescue a dog from a hot car. At right, the dog was released to Animal Control officials to house the pet.

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara city firefighters rescued a dog that was left in a car Wednesday.

The windows were slightly open, but Santa Barbara Police and Fire still considered the situation unsafe for the dog.

Firefighters opened the car with a special tool and called Animal Control to house the pet.

State law prohibits leaving an animal in an unattended vehicle under conditions that endanger the health of the animal, such as heat, cold, lack of adequate ventilation, lack of food or water or other circumstances that could lead to suffering, disability or death.

Enclosed vehicles can quickly exceed the outdoor temperature and become unsafe.

— Annelise Hanshaw

Resident identified as decedent in collision

LOMPOC — The Coroner’s Bureau identified Lompoc resident Miguel Angel Salas, 26, as the decedent from the motorcycle-vehicle collision Tuesday in the Lompoc Valley area.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the incident Tuesday with an engine company, an ambulance and an air ambulance. But the patient was declared deceased at the scene.

— Annelise Hanshaw