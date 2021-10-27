TRAFFIC, FIRE & CRIME BLOTTER

House burns in Isla Vista

COURTESY SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT

A fire engulfs an Isla Vista house, as seen in this screen grab from a Santa Barbara County Fire Department video.

ISLA VISTA — A fire engulfed a small two-story house early Tuesday morning in the 6600 block of Abrego Street.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the Isla Vista structure fire at 3:10 a.m., and a one-alarm fire quickly was re-designated as a two-alarm blaze.

There were seven engines from County Fire and one from the Santa Barbara City Fire Department, Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, County Fire spokesman, told the News-Press.

He said the fire was extinguished around 4:15 a.m. and that no one was inside the structure. “The building was a total loss.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Capt. Bertucelli said.

— Dave Mason