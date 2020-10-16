Traffic, Fire & Crime Blotter

Man arrested in assault

Jordan Parker

LOMPOC — A suspect was arrested Thursday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on Sept. 28 in the 2000 block of North San Marcos Road in a large fight that erupted at a party.

Jordan Parker, 22, was arrested after detectives served a search-and-arrest warrant Thursday in the 400 block of West North Avenue in Lompoc.

Mr. Parker had a warrant for assault with a deadly weapon, a felony, and the on-view charge of felon in possession of a firearm, also a felony.

He has since been released on $65,000 bail, and details of the fight, including the type of weapon, are being withheld due to an ongoing investigation.

— Grayce McCormick

Man arrested on drug charges

SANTA MARIA — A Santa Maria man was arrested Wednesday and is accused of selling marijuana products without a retail or sales license, authorities said.

Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives conducted a traffic stop in the area of Donovan Road and McClelland Street. They contacted the driver, 28-year-old Christian Sandez, who was found to be on active parole and a registered sex offender, said Raquel Zick, sheriff’s spokeswoman.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and authorities located “a large amount of packaged cannabis infused candy, processed cannabis flower, concentrated cannabis and cannabis vape products, which he possessed for the purpose of sales,” Ms. Zick said.

Mr. Sandez was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana for sales with a prior, a felony. He was booked at the Main Jail and is being held without bail for a parole violation, she said.

— Mitchell White

Man arrested following pursuit

LOMPOC — A 19-year-old Detroit man was arrested Thursday following a high-speed pursuit that was associated with a stolen vehicle, authorities said.

The suspect, Maurice Pilgrim, is believed to have been involved in additional crimes in Lompoc and Guadalupe on Friday. Around 10:30 a.m., the Sheriff’s dispatch reported a reckless drive in a silver Ford sedan that was reported missing as stolen by Lompoc police and possibly related to a recent robbery in the area, said Raquel Zick, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

A second dispatch was broadcast around 1:15 p.m. for a robbery with similar circumstances that occurred in Guadalupe. Deputies located the stolen vehicle minutes later in the area of State Route 1 and Casmalia Road, where a pursuit ensued towards Vandenberg at speeds of over 100 mph. County Air Support responded to assist, along with the California Highway Patrol.

Mr. Pilgrim approached the intersection of the 1 and the Vandenberg Air Force Base visitor center and continued onto base property. He allegedly drove over a curb in a landscape area and fled on foot, Ms. Zick said.

Mr. Pilgrim was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and evading, both felonies. The Lompoc and Guadalupe Police departments will be conducting follow-up investigations for the crimes that occurred in their jurisdiction.

— Mitchell White