Traffic halted on 101

Part of freeway closes after big rig carrying green beans catches fire

Northbound US-101 traffic is at a standstill as seen from the Casitas Pass Road overpass in Carpinteria in the aftermath of a truck fire.

A semi-trailer truck carrying green beans caught fire on Highway 101 early Thursday morning, shutting down parts of the highway as well as an alternative route for hours.

Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection Department units responded at 5 a.m. to the fire, which was just north of the Padaro Lane on-ramp.

The fire shut down the entire northbound lane of the highway and an alternative northbound route on Via Real due to a supply line providing water from a hydrant to extinguish the blaze, Chief Michael Gallagher of the California-Summerland FPD told the News-Press. The shutdown lasted for several hours, causing traffic to back up in the area.

Montecito Fire Department and Santa Barbara City Fire Department responded to the fire. A Caltrans front loader also assisted by removing the siding off the semi-truck to assist fire personnel, Chief Gallagher said.

No injuries were reported, and no other vehicles were involved in the incident which is still under investigation, officials said.

Compressed air foam was used to put out the fire, and the big rig was eventually moved onto the shoulder.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, only one northbound lane of Highway 101 was opened.

The truck carrying the now-charred green beans was traveling from Florida to Guadalupe in northern Santa Barbara County, an official said.

