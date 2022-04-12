TRAFFIC, POLICE AND FIRE BLOTTER

26-year-old arrested for 2020 stabbing

LOMPOC — Lompoc police said 26-year-old Ruben Prado has been arrested for allegedly stabbing two individuals in 2020.

Officials said officers were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of North N Street in July 2020 where they found two stabbing victims. Both individuals were hospitalized for potentially life-threatening injuries but have since recovered.

Officials said they tracked Mr. Prado to Santa Maria with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal Service, and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies safely arrested him Monday on suspicion of attempted murder.

— Kaitlyn Schallhorn

Officials respond to vegetation fire

SANTA BARBARA — Officials responded to a vegetation fire near the Santa Barbara Zoo Monday around 4:15 p.m. The fire appeared to be near Ninos Drive.

Additional information about the fire was not immediately available before press time.

— Kaitlyn Schallhorn

Painted Cave pile burn this week

A prescribed pile burn is scheduled near Painted Cave Road off State Route 154.

Conditions permitting, the prescribed burn will take place today through Thursday.

It is planned and coordinated by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department with Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District, the San Luis Obispo County APCD, San Joaquin Valley APCD, Ventura County APCD and the California Air Resources Board.

— Kaitlyn Schallhorn

Dispatchers to be recognized this week

Dispatchers and call takers will be recognized this week as part of National Public Safety Communications Week, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our public safety dispatchers and call takers are an extraordinary group of women and men who answer calls for help 24 hours a day, 365 days a year,” Sheriff Bill Brown said. “Answering calls for help from members of the public and dispatching cops, paramedics and firefighters to law enforcement, medical and fire emergencies, many of which are interconnected, requires great levels of dedication to duty, coolness under extreme conditions, technical skills, an outstanding ability to communicate, and large doses of tact, patience, common sense and empathy for the plight of others. We could not do our work without emergency communicators; they make a difference and earn our respect each and every day.”

Dispatchers and call takers answer both emergency and non-emergency phone lines, prioritize service calls and dispatch resources. They also provide lifesaving medical instructions to bystanders awaiting first responders.

National Public Safety Communications Week is April 10-16.

— Kaitlyn Schallhorn