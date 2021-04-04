Traffic signal art coming to Santa Maria

More colorful art is on its way to Santa Maria.

The next five artists have been chosen to paint traffic signal utility boxes in the third round of the Utility Box Art Program.

Seven judges reviewed all entries into the Phase #3 Utility Art Box project, and the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Commission Public Art Committee approved the five winners.

They are: Laura Lozan’s “Til We All Come Home”; Frank Dominguez’s “SM Wine Country”; Alberto Miguel Vazquez’s “Coztic Tototl/Yellow Bird”; Elesa Carlson’s “Our Magnificent Landscape”; and Briana Zacarias’ “Woman in Field.”

“The variety of skilled artistic designs presented the judges with a challenge to pick only five proposals to be painted on utility boxes on the north side of the city,” said Dennis Smitherman, Santa Maria’s recreation services manager.

The Phase #3 Utility Boxes will be painted along Donovan Road and Alvin Road.

“We anticipate the boxes to be completed in the next few months,” Mr. Smitherman said. “This donation-driven project allows public art to further enhance the beauty of the city.”

To view all the public art in Santa Maria, visit the city’s website at www.cityofsantamaria.org/art.

For more information, or to donate to the Utility Box Art Program or Public Art, call the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.

email: gmccormick@newspress.com