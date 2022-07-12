TRAFICC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER

Traffic fatality victim’s name released

GAVIOTA — The name of the semi-truck driver who was killed last week in a traffic fatality has been released by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Jesus Tamayo, 41, of Compton, died the morning of July 7 when he drove off northbound Highway 101 at Winchester Canyon Road, crashed into a tree and was ejected from the vehicle. He was declared dead at the scene.

After the crash, the northbound 101 was closed for several hours.

— Dave Mason

Vegetation fire in Goleta

GOLETA — A vegetation fire on Monday burned less than a half-acre in the Aero Camino area.

At 2:30 p.m., the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a report of an illegal burn and stopped the fire’s forward progress. Capt. Scott Safechuck, a public information officer, tweeted that there was a report of “significant smoke showing” between railroad tracks and a lumberyard.

Another public information officer with County Fire, Mike Eliason, said there was no damage to a structure at the location and that the cause is under investigation.

— Dave Mason