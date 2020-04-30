Train crash victim identified

Authorities have identififed the woman who was fatally struck by an Amtrak passenger train Saturday afternoon in Montecito as Victoria Vaccarello, 37, of Santa Barbara.

The incident was reported to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department at 12:27 p.m. April 25. Law enforcement, fire and medics responded to the scene near Fernald Point and the victim was declared dead at the scene, said Raquel Zick, sheriff’s spokeswoman.

Additional information on the incident was not released.

Ms. Vaccarello had worked as a hairdresser at Salon Montecito by Elana Cantrelle. She was reportedly trying to rescue her dog when she was struck by the train, according to witnesses.

