Train, wood chipper collide

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT PHOTOS

An Amtrak train collided Friday morning with a wood chipper that was on the back of a vehicle in the 11000 block of Calle Real in the Gaviota area. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded, and the train tracks were shut down. The incident commander reported no injuries on the train, and the driver of the pickup refused medical transport for minor injuries. The cause is under investigation, Capt. Scott Safechuck, public information officer for Santa Barbara County Fire, reported in a tweet. Call time for the collision was 10:41 a.m.