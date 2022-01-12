Training planned for swimming teachers

LOMPOC — Lompoc Parks and Recreation is again holding free instruction for swimming teachers at the Lompoc Aquatic Center.

Training will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 28, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 29 and 4 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at the center, 207 W. College Ave., Lompoc.

The training is designed to prepare candidates to teach courses in the Lompoc Aquatic Center Swim Lessons Program.

Graduates of the training can apply for jobs as swimming teachers at the Lompoc center. But no nationally-recognized certification will be given, and the training is not transferable to other aquatic facilities, according to a news release.

Participants will receive an overview of the Lompoc Aquatic Center swim lessons program, will be instructed in stroke techniques and will be given practice-teaching assignments. Participants will also get to shadow an instructor during swim classes.

To register, call the center at 805-875-8100 or go to apm.activecommunities.com/lompocrecreation.

— Dave Mason