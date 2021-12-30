Transit changes to take effect Sunday

SANTA MARIA — Service changes will go into effect Sunday for the Santa Maria Regional Transit.

All materials will be rebranded under the SMRT banner. The agency was formerly known as SMAT.

And digital bus passes are now available on the SMRT pay app

Changes include improved connections and more direct service to popular destinations, according to a news release.

Routes have been retimed to facilitate transfers and improve reliability. Most routes will operate on a 45-minute frequency.

“We’re excited about these changes. This offers more service where it is needed, shortens the length of some routes and provides improved access to the high schools,” said Gamaliel Anguiano, transit service manager.

Riders are encouraged to visit the Santa Maria Regional Transit Facebook page, ridesmrt.org or download the Tripshot app, for digital copies of routes and schedule changes.

Transit service will be free from Sunday through Jan. 7 to help riders adjust to the new changes.

— Katherine Zehnder