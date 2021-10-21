Transit service seeks input from Santa Maria residents

Santa Maria Area Transit plans to reassess its current system and make recommendations to its Short Range Transit Plan to address impacts that have impaired the return to pre-COVID19 levels.

SMAT will present its recommendations in a series of virtual and in-person open house-style workshops. Six workshops will be held virtually.

Area residents can participate during sessions at 2 and 5:30 p.m. (virtual) today; 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. (virtual) Wednesday; noon and 3:30 p.m. (virtual) Nov.19; and noon and 3:30 p.m. (in-person) Nov. 19 in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library, 421 S. McClelland St.

Complete details regarding the changes can be found at www.smatservicechange.com. Questions or comments can also be submitted before the meetings at www.smatserchange.com.

“The Short Range Transit Plan will guide service development for SMAT’s bus system over the next five years,” said Gamaliel Anguiano, transit services manager. “We are very much interested in the public’s input on these ideas aimed at improving current transit services.”

Key objectives of the recommendations include:

— Create connections between neighborhoods, medical and educational facilities, and employment centers.

— Create routes that can better support local schools (biggest segment of growth).

— Where possible, create routes that can be better met by the “limited” range of electric buses.

— Create routes that are on headways/schedules that are easily memorable and pulse in and out of the transit center.

Key features of the updated Short Range Transit Plan are:

— Every route starts at 6:30 a.m.

— Most routes are on a 45-minute frequency.

— All 45-minute routes sync at the transit center for ease of transfer.

— Transfer points at Suey Crossing and Merrill Gardens (north end) and Crossroads Shopping Center (south end of town) will be synced for ease of transfer between routes in addition to the Transit Center.

— Create weekday schedules consistent with weekend schedules. Residents (riders and non-riders) are encouraged to visit www.smatservicechange.com to view the complete summary of proposed changes.

For more information, contact Gamaliel Anguiano at 805-925-0951, ext. 2480, or ganguiano@cityofsantamaria.org.

