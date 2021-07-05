Transition House Auxiliary elects president

COURTESY PHOTO

Lorraine West is the newly elected president of the Transition House Auxiliary.

Ms. West has been a member of the auxiliary for four years. During that time, she co-chaired the Mad Hatter annual fundraiser and served on hospitality and backpack committees.

She is a Red Coat volunteer for the Solvang Theater Festival, and she’s a member of the Santa Barbara County Genealogy Society.

Ms. West was born in Santa Barbara but lived in Long Beach, where she worked for the city for 30 years. After retirement, she returned to Santa Barbara.

Other officers of the Transition House Auxiliary include: Darlene Amundsen, vice president; Missy Sheldon, treasurer; Diane White, Secretary; Pita Khorsandi, membership; and Jean Keely, publicity.

— Grayce McCormick