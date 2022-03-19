Transportation panel OKs $2M Lompoc infrastructure project

The California Transportation Commission allocated $578 million for infrastructure improvement and repair projects this week — including in Lompoc.

The commission earmarked $2 million for the rehabilitation of the pavement on State Route 246 from west of V Street to H Street and on State Route 1 from H Street to 12th Street.

The updates will also ensure the roads are in compliance with the standards set by the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“The CTC’s welcome design to greenlight more than half a billion dollars to maintain and repair California’s aging transportation infrastructure is not only in keeping with our time-tested ‘fix-it-first’ strategy but also represents another big step to build and maintain a transportation system that serves all who travel in California, whether by foot, bicycle, bus, train or automobile,” Steven Keck, the acting director of Caltrans, said in a statement.

SB 1, dubbed the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, accounted for more than half of the overall funding for projects approved by the commission this week, the commission said in a news release.

Additionally, the California Transportation Commission approved the 2022 State Highway Operation and Protection Program, dedicated to improving bridges, pavement and other infrastructure needs. SHOPP is a four-year, $17.9 billion program tackling state highway system projects.

Find out more about transportation projects funded by SB 1 at: rebuildingca.ca.gov.

