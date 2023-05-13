Transportation planning is inadequate in Sacramento

When a true anti-freedom-of-transportation state senator makes the following statement, it is clear Sacramento’s transportation planning has failed.

“Mass transit is facing an existential failure … and the state needs to fund it at $5 billion a year,” California Sen. Scott Weiner said on April 26.

Known for his in-your-face attitude toward personal rights, owning and operating cars and trucks, Mr. Weiner’s use of the 75-cent word “existential” makes the point he is panicking. This is a clear admission of his failure and world view. He is the leader of a failed majority in Sacramento.

The numbers are in. The state continues to promote what has been an overwhelming inadequacy of transportation planning going back close to 50 years. A prominent catch phrase of this failure is “active transportation.”

Most of the institutions that keep our world from spinning out of control, have at their core, the need for proper efficient flowing commercial and private transportation.

A disturbing trend of bullies in government state cars is the problem. Why are the yearly trends of more single-passenger auto trips daily? Mass transit does not meet people’s needs. Clearly the public waves the one-finger salute to their actions.

Doubling down on well over 40 years of failure is not sound government.

Bus/rail systems like MTA and BART are a disaster with expensive falling passenger numbers. Does that stop them from trying to force you not to drive,and not own a vehicle?

When urban transportation planning does not work. When the traffic grid breaks, and there is no parking. It is like a blocked sewer, choking cities, and backs up to the rural and agriculture communities.

This is government by design, and government’s answer? “Simple, you the people do not get it, do as we order you.” (You, not government, are supposedly the problem.)

The ultimate insult is a ransom letter delivered to the workers called taxes.

We (big government) broke it. Now we demand you pay for our failures, aka hard earned dollars.

Because of sovereign immunity, they cannot be held financially or criminally responsible. How do they want to fix it? More of the same. One definition of insanity is repeatedly doing what does not work! Sure, let’s do more!

There is no substitute for rational planning based upon resources. Is that why we have closed/broken streets and lousy parking?

Have you not noticed there is only so much land? They are not making any more. Sacramento and the governor have refused to create more long-range water storage. How is the abusive high density “Stack ’em and pack ’em” planning going to get a drink? Why are they paving over paradise? Where will the butterflies thrive?

How can the earth absorb water when every plot of land is paved over?

It is clear Sacramento will continue to pave over every inch of open space, refuse to allow you to have parking and force you into failed mass transit.

Do they care?

No.

You elected them.

Let’s give Sen. Weiner a hand. He finally exposed his hand and Sacramento’s failed politics. He has now openly stated he wants more taxes and does not care about the impacts on the workers.

When you do not plan using baseline resources, you fail. When are the workers and residents going to get it?

Scott Wenz is president of Cars Are Basic.