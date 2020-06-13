TRANTOW, Betty Louis

Betty Louis Trantow, beloved mother of Karen Trantow Lim and Douglas Trantow, passed away at Cottage Hospital of Santa Barbara, CA on June 9, 2020. She was a retired teacher, who willingly volunteered on many committees and boards in the Goleta Valley community.

Betty was born in Springfield, Ohio on February 11, 1933, the only child of Frances May and E. Morton Idle. She graduated from Bowling Green State University in 1955, majoring in Speech and Drama. She was a key participant on the university debate team, and also a Phi Mu Sorority member.

In the 1960s, Betty taught speech, English, and drama at Marymount School for Girls in Santa Barbara, producing and directing plays and musicals. She married Elbert W. Trantow in February 1965, and then gave birth to Karen in 1966 and Doug in 1968. After raising her family, she taught at the Bryant and Stratton Business College and later at the SBCC Adult Education Computer Skill Center. She was president of the local PTA, the Goleta Education Foundation and the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League. For the last 12 years she has lived in the Encina Royale community where she has been the board president, writes the newsletter, and runs the social committee.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Goleta. The family is planning a memorial service later in July TBD.