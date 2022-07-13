Trapeze event to benefit Santa Barbara Humane

The community will have an opportunity Friday to participate in “Soaring and Supporting” at a Santa Barbara Trapeze Co. community event benefiting Santa Barbara Humane.

The free event will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Plaza Vera Cruz, 110 E Cota St., Santa Barbara.

Participants will dine on tacos and learn about Santa Barbara Humane’s services while watching a trapeze show. There will even be opportunities for thrill-seeking attendees to try taking flight themselves, guided by their team of professionals.

Located in the dog-friendly urban greenery of Plaza Vera Cruz off of Cota and Haley streets, Santa Barbara Trapeze Co. provides aerial fitness opportunities for beginners to experts. Its programs are open to all ages, and a summer camp for kids is going on now.

“Santa Barbara Trapeze Co is proud to partner with SB Humane for our July community event at Plaza Vera Cruz,” said co-owner Randy Kohn.

“We hope that this month’s event is the first of many and serves as a model for us to be agents of change and welcome more residents of Santa Barbara into our community,” Mr. Kohn said.

Participants in the evening’s festivities are welcome to make donations to Santa Barbara Humane. Supporters can also give at any time at sbhumane.givecloud.co/trapeze.

Santa Barbara Humane, which has campuses in Goleta and Santa Maria, serves as an open-admission shelter for the community, providing a safe place for homeless animals, regardless of age, health or circumstance.

“Our conversation-based adoption approach helps match cats and dogs with new families, and access to affordable veterinary services and behavior advice helps keep countless animals in their homes,” according to Santa Barbara Humane.

To participate in Friday’s event and make a donation, go to app.arketa.co/santabarbaratrapeze/checkout/x86j7xC0SHmwu5g3QayR.

