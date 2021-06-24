Home Local Trapeze for kids
Local

Trapeze for kids

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS
As local kids and teenagers swing back into summer camps and activities after the lifting of many COVID-19 restrictions, the Santa Barbara Trapeze Company launched its first summer camp for kids in its new downtown location. Check out Sunday’s News-Press to see what many local kids are “falling” for.
