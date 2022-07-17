Trapeze show benefits SB Humane

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS

Children and younger students showed off their trapeze moves during a Santa Barbara Trapeze Co. community event benefiting Santa Barbara Humane at Plaza Vera Cruz in Santa Barbara on Friday.

On Friday, $1,000 was raised to support Santa Barbara Humane when community members had the opportunity to attend “Soaring and Supporting,” a community event hosted by the Santa Barbara Trapeze Co. to benefit the organiztion.

“Last night’s community event with Santa Barbara Humane will stand out as a pivotal moment in the maturation of our journey as a team and as friends,” Randy Kohn, co-owner of the Santa Barbara Trapeze Co., told the News-Press.

Attendees dined on tacos and learned about Santa Barbara Humane’s services while watching a spectacular trapeze show. There were even opportunities for thrill-seeking attendees to try taking flight themselves, guided by a team of professionals.

“There was a great turnout and it was a tremendous success in raising awareness about Santa Barbara Humane services,” Rebecca Samuelson, Philanthropy & Outreach Specialist for SB Humane, told the News-Press.

Located in the dog-friendly urban greenery of Plaza Vera Cruz off of Cota St. and Haley St., Santa Barbara Trapeze Co. provides aerial fitness opportunities for anyone from beginners to experts. Santa Barbara Trapeze is open to all ages, and hosts a summer camp for kids.

Members of The Flying Royals give a show during a Santa Barbara Trapeze Co. community event benefiting Santa Barbara Humane at Plaza Vera Cruz in Santa Barbara on Friday.

“We really like having our park open, it’s the best kept secret in town that you can come in and sit and enjoy the show,” said Mr. Kohn.

“It was really amazing that partnerships like these bring awareness to the services we offer that help so many pets and their families throughout Santa Barbara county. We were so happy to see so many people in the community come out and support Santa Barbara Trapeze Co. and benefit Santa Barbara Humane,” said Ms. Samuelson.

“People really enjoyed the performance; it was a dynamite performance. It was a really fun and joyful atmosphere. People stayed a really long time and brought picnic blankets. I’m really proud of what we did last night,” said Mr. Kohn.

Youths sample a trapeze bar during the event.

“For us, the highlight was to see so many kids and families come out to support Santa Barbara Humane,” said Ms. Samuelson.

“The Flying Royals performance was definitely the main highlight. In addition, Santa Barbara Humane was saying it was a huge success. It’s not just about raising funds, it’s about personal connections.Watching people be entertained felt so good. We want to be associated with benefitting the people, the city and such an amazing cause. It’s not about what we offer; it’s about what we are doing. …We want to be agents of change in the best way possible,” said Mr. Kohn.

Ms. Samuelson explained that the funds would be allocated towards services offered to the community, including wellness exams, vaccinations, spay and neuter services, behavioral training and adoptions. She pointed out the shelter is currently “full of kittens who are looking for new homes.”

The shelter encourages members of the community to visit www.sbhumane.org to learn more about what the organization does.

