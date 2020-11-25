Trash pickup altered for Thanksgiving holiday

SANTA BARBARA — Residents who typically have their trash collected Thursday and Friday will see their pickup scheduled altered due to the Thanksgiving holiday, officials said.

Those who have their trash collected on Thursday should expect to have the service on Friday, with residents who have trash collected Thursday scheduled to have trash picked up on Saturday. Residents who normally receive trash pickup service Monday through Wednesday will have no change in service, according to city officials.

In addition, the city of Santa Barbara provided easy tips to reduce food waste this Thanksgiving, including: preparing only as much food as you need; storing leftovers; providing smaller plates and encouraging seconds or thirds if people want more food; and making a stock with vegetable scraps or the leftover turkey pieces for a soup.

The city also reminds residents not to pour fats, oils and grease down the drain or garbage disposal because it creates obstructions in underground pipes and creates serious problems like blockage and sewer overflows.

— Grayce McCormick