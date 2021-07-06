Trash pickup delayed by one day

SANTA BARBARA — Residential and commercial trash and recycling service is being delayed by one day this week because of Independence Day.

MarBorg Industries observed the holiday on Monday.

In Santa Barbara, if Monday is your normal pickup day, the pickup service has been delayed to today. If today would be your normal day, your trash and recycling will be picked up on Wednesday. If Wednesday is your normal day, then trash and recycling will be picked up Thursday, and so on.

Normal curbside service will resume July 12.

For more information, call MarBorg at 805-963-1852.

— Dave Mason