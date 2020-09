SANTA MARIA — The city of Santa Maria will not have any trash and green waste collection services on Labor Day.

According to a press release from the city of Santa Maria, solid waste collection and street sweeping services occur one day later than usual during holiday weeks. Instead of Monday, Santa Maria residents should put their trash outside by 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Santa Maria Regional Landfill will also be closed on Labor Day and will reopen on Tuesday. — Josh Grega