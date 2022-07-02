Trash service delayed in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA — All curbside trash, recycling and green waste service will be delayed by one day next week in Santa Barbara because of Independence Day.

The Monday holiday is being observed by MarBorg Industries and the city of Santa Barbara’s Office of Sustainability and Resilience.

If your normal pickup day is Monday, your bins will be serviced on Tuesday. If your normal pickup day is Tuesday, your bins will be serviced on Wednesday and so on.

For questions about your specific pickup schedule or for changes to your service, call MarBorg at 805-963-1852.

Normal curbside service will resume the week of July 11.

— Katherine Zehnder