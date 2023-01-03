Travelers to share experiences at SB Museum of Art

COURTESY PHOTOS

Nigel McGilchrist will discuss traveling during Santa Barbara Museum of Art programs in January.

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art has announced the following programs in its Travel Lecture Series:

— Author’s talk and book signing: “When the Dog Speaks, the Philosopher Listens” at 4 p.m. Jan. 18.

Nigel McGilchrist’s book, released in July, looks at the moment in history when a way of thinking that can truly be called “Western” was born. It was a fruitful coming together of the ancient knowledge of the East with the restless curiosity and ingenuity of the Greek mind.

It was a hinge moment in which what people understand as the scientific way of thinking first gained traction. And yet, it was a science that was also deeply imbued with spiritual awareness and a sense of the beauty and unity of creation, according to a news release.

Susie Orso and Nigel McGilchrist will discuss their experience as travelers during a program at the museum.

— Lecture by Nigel McGilchrist: “Venice & the Veneto” at 10 a.m. Jan. 19.

Venice is known as one of the world’s most beautiful cities and one of its most anomalous human creations. Built in the water of a lagoon, it needed, as it grew in size and importance, a hinterland of its own that both protected its approaches from the land, and provided it with agricultural produce and timber.

This became the area known as the Veneto — the flat-lands and alpine foothills that extend to the North and West of Venice.

— “A Conversation between Cherished SBMA Travel Leaders: Susie Orso and Nigel McGilchris: at 10 a.m. Jan. 29.

Susie Orso and Nigel McGilchrist converse and reminisce about the Santa Barbara Museum of Arts Travel Program over its busy half-century of history—discussing the real significance of travel, how travel is done at its best, and what instructive lessons they’ve learned during their abstention during the pandemic years. They share stories and joyous moments and pictures from recent journeys, far and wide.

All programs are at SBMA’s Mary Craig Auditorium, 1130 State St., Santa Barbara

Cost is $10 for museum members and $15 for nonmembers.

To purchase, go to tickets.sbma.net.

