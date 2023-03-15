Treasury Department agrees to hand over Hunter Biden files

By CASEY HARPER

THE CENTER SQUARE SENIOR REPORTER

(The Center Square) — The House Oversight Committee said Tuesday that the U.S. Treasury Department is providing the investigatory committee with access to Hunter Biden’s Suspicious Activity Reports after months of delay.

The revelation is the latest chapter in the committee’s ongoing investigation into the president’s son and his associates. The lawmakers concerned with the issue argue the president could be compromised if foreign sources have knowledge of his or his son’s alleged wrongdoing.

“According to bank documents we’ve already obtained, we know one company owned by a Biden associate received a $3 million wire from a Chinese energy company two months after Joe Biden left the vice presidency,” House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer, R-Ky, said “Soon after, hundreds of thousands of dollars in payouts went to members of the Biden family.”

Lawmakers are also looking into Hunter’s associates. They sent letters to James Biden and Eric Schwerin, demanding they hand over documents concerning their foreign dealings.

Now the committee has reportedly issued subpoenas to some of Hunter’s business associates as well.

“We are going to continue to use bank documents and suspicious activity reports to follow the money trail to determine the extent of the Biden family’s business schemes, if Joe Biden is compromised by these deals, and if there is a national security threat,” U.S. Rep. Comer said.

The committee still blasted the Biden administration, saying the Treasury Department delayed in providing access to the files.

“After two months of dragging their feet, the Treasury Department is finally providing us with access to the Suspicious Activity Reports for the Biden family and their associates’ business transactions,” Rep. Comer said. “It should never have taken us threatening to hold a hearing and conduct a transcribed interview with an official under the penalty of perjury for Treasury to finally accommodate part of our request. For over 20 years, Congress had access to these reports, but the Biden administration changed the rules out of the blue to restrict our ability to conduct oversight.”

Casey Harper works at The Center Square’s Washington, D.C., bureau.