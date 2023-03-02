Tree down on Highway 101

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail COURTESY CALIFORNIA HIGHWAY PATROLA large tree falls across northbound Highway 101 on a windy Wednesday, just south of La Cumbre Road, causing a backup. The incident happened around 9:15 a.m., and no injuries were reported. Santa Barbara city firefighters and Caltranas employees cut up the tree to remove it. The California Highway Patrol posted a tweet at 1:18 p.m. that all lanes were reopened. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post SpaceX launch set for today next post Woman to be in court for charges related to alleged cell phone theft Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.