Home Local Tree down on Highway 101
Local

Tree down on Highway 101

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail
COURTESY CALIFORNIA HIGHWAY PATROL
A large tree falls across northbound Highway 101 on a windy Wednesday,  just south of La Cumbre Road, causing a backup. The incident happened around 9:15 a.m., and no injuries were reported. Santa Barbara city firefighters and Caltranas employees cut up the tree to remove it. The California Highway Patrol posted a tweet at 1:18 p.m. that all lanes were reopened.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More