Tree Line USA honors Lompoc

LOMPOC — The city of Lompoc has received 2022 Tree Line USA recognition for maintaining healthy community forests while also delivering safe and reliable electricity. This most recent award marks the 18th year the city has received the recognition.

Tree Line USA, a partnership between the Arbor Day Foundation and the National Association of State Foresters, recognizes public and private utilities for pursuing best practices that protect and cultivate the country’s urban tree canopy.

The city of Lompoc Urban Forestry Division, working in conjunction with the city’s electric division, achieved the Tree Line USA recognition by meeting five program standards: quality tree care, annual worker training, tree planting and public education, formal tree-based energy conservation and sponsorship of or participation in an Arbor Day celebration.

Trees provide multiple benefits to a community when properly planted and maintained. They help to improve the visual appeal of a neighborhood, increase property values, reduce home cooling costs, remove air pollutants and provide wildlife habitat, among other benefits.

More information on the program is available at www.arborday.org/treelineusa.

– Marilyn McMahon