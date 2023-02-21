Tree planting under way in Santa Maria

The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department continues planting trees throughout the community.

This winter, staff planted 250 trees in city parks and 50 trees along sidewalks and street medians.

The department will plant 235 15-gallon street trees as part of the Cal Fire Urban and Community Forestry Grant. Additionally, 125 large street trees will be planted using the annual street tree budget.

The department is also planting trees in front of residences. Residents interested in having a tree planted in the easement at their home can contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.

The department staff will also provide regular pruning.

The value of trees is experienced every day in many ways. Trees help cool

temperatures, slow traffic and provide homes for wildlife. Trees also absorb air pollutants and greenhouse gasses, provide oxygen and increase property values.

To give input on how the city should manage the Urban Forest, consider taking the Urban Forest Management Plan survey. Responses to this survey will be kept anonymous, and findings from the survey will only be reported in group form. All survey responses will be stored securely and confidentially.

For more information, go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/santamariatrees.

For information in Spanish (Español) see: www.surveymonkey.com/r/arbolessantamaria.

Questions can be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805- 925-0951, ext. 2260.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com