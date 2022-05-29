TREJO, Armando Ysidro, Sr.

Armando Ysidro Trejo, Sr. was born June 3, 1946.

Armando was born and raised in Santa Barbara, CA. He proudly served his country in the Vietnam war. Upon completing his service in the army he moved to Barstow, CA. and started working at Santa Fe railroad. A career that he loved and retired from in 2005. When Armando wasn’t working, he spent his time doing the things he loved, fishing, camping, watching football and BBQing with the people most important to him; his wife of 47 years, his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed his weekly visits with his best friend Bob Galvan.

Armando Ysidro Trejo, Sr. left us on December 28, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his parents Ysidro Trejo, Margret Padilla and sister Luisa Villejas.

Armando was a loving husband and father. He is truly missed by his surviving family his wife Irma Trejo, his children Carlos, Anthony, Adam (who recently passed), Lisa, Tina, Rachel, Vincent, brothers, sister, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and friends.

Please join us for a celebration of life to honor both Armando Trejo, Sr. and his son Adam Trejo on Saturday June 11th from 12pm – 5pm at the Knights of Columbus in Barstow, CA, 580 Victor St, Barstow, CA 92311.