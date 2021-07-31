Trek Foundation helping local park

The Trek Foundation is helping with bicycle trails at parks in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

In Santa Barbara, the foundation is aiding Elings Park with a contribution to help expand, restore and preserve the park’s 9 miles of bicycle trails.

In Los Padres National Forest in the Santa Ynez Mountains, the foundation’s contribution will rebuild 10 miles of mountain bike trails.

In the Ventura Land Trust’s Harmon Canyon Preserve, there are plans to expand Trek Trails.

The Trek Foundation was established by Trek Bicycle. For more information, go to www.trekbikes.com.

— Dave Mason