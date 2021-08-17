Home Local Trek or treat?
Fans get tidbits of actors’ private lives at Star Trek convention

DAVE MASON / NEWS-PRESS
At the 55-Year Mission Tour, a “Star Trek” convention held at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, fans asked Kelsey Grammer about “Cheers” and “Frasier,” and the actor told them he bought the grand piano from his “Frasier” living room and plays it today at his home in Palm Springs. Mr. Grammer was at the convention because he guest-starred as Capt. Morgan Bateson in the “Next Generation” episode “Cause and Effect.”
LISA SOBIEN PHOTO
Nicole de Boer proved popular as Ezri Dax in the final season of “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.” Today she’s a real-estate agent, which isn’t an uncommon second profession for actors.
