Trek or treat?

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Fans get tidbits of actors’ private lives at Star Trek convention DAVE MASON / NEWS-PRESSAt the 55-Year Mission Tour, a “Star Trek” convention held at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, fans asked Kelsey Grammer about “Cheers” and “Frasier,” and the actor told them he bought the grand piano from his “Frasier” living room and plays it today at his home in Palm Springs. Mr. Grammer was at the convention because he guest-starred as Capt. Morgan Bateson in the “Next Generation” episode “Cause and Effect.” LISA SOBIEN PHOTONicole de Boer proved popular as Ezri Dax in the final season of “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.” Today she’s a real-estate agent, which isn’t an uncommon second profession for actors. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Rat Pack and ‘Star Trek’ next post Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.