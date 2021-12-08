TREMAN, Patrick

On October 8, 2021, Patrick Treman unexpectedly died of heart failure at age 41 in Ramona, CA. He is survived by his mother Patricia Nedry, his stepfather, James Nedry, stepmother Maury Treman, and brothers Christopher and Kevin Treman. He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Treman.

Born on December 16, 1979 he was raised in Santa Barbara by his parents and stepparents. As a child Patrick spent most of his free time on sports fields or at the beach. By age four he was on his first swim team, started surfing at five and sailing at seven. He was competing in surf contests with a local surf shop sponsorship at age ten.

Patrick attended Santa Barbara High School. During his sophomore year water sports really changed for him when All American Brad Kittridge suggested Patrick go out for water polo. Although he never liked the “wall tag” of lap swimming for training, he loved the game and took to it with effortless abandonment and dedication. By his senior year in 1998, he was making a name for himself not only locally but in the SoCAL world of the sport. He played on two Junior Olympic teams and in Europe for Santa Barbara’s Water Polo Club.

In his senior year, Patrick led the Dons to their first CIF water polo championship title. He was unanimously named CIF Player of the year by the coaches for their division. Patrick was named an All American and recruited by the U.S. Junior National Water Polo team. Choosing to remain in Santa Barbara for college, he played water polo for UCSB for four years.

Taking his skills in the water to the next level Patrick joined the Navy as a rescue swimmer and broke numerous existing swimming records during his training. He served as a Navy air-crewman, rescue swimmer and door gunner for ten years. He proudly served with the Combat Land and Sea Rescue team of the HSC-85 Golden Falcons. On a tour of duty in the Middle East on the USS Lincoln Aircraft Carrier in 2007 Patrick received a naval award for his participation in a nighttime sea rescue of seven of his shipmates in a downed helicopter. He was honorably discharged in 2013.

After his naval service, Patrick attended Arizona State University, graduating cum laude in 2018 with a B.S. in Aeronautical Management and Technology for Remote Piloted Aircraft – the first university level program of its kind in the country.

In 2018, Patrick joined a startup company on the East Coast that is developing personal security drone applications. Retuning to California in 2020, Patrick joined Adorama where he was involved with establishing drone programs for fire prevention, management, and surveillance for municipal, state and non-defense federal agencies.

Patrick most enjoyed spending many weekends with other veterans and their families off-roading at the sand dunes in Glamis, CA. He is described as a big teddy bear, a wonderful friend, a fierce competitor, a gentle soul and giver of the best hugs ever. He will be forever in the hearts of his family and friends and exceedingly missed by his black lab, Riley.

The family will hold a private life celebration in December in Santa Barbara. In memoriam, the family asks in lieu of flowers that donations to The Wounded Warrior Project be made.