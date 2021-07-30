TREVILLIAN, Joyce Lorraine

Joyce Lorraine Trevillian died peacefully on July 27, 2021 at her home in Santa Barbara, just a bit shy of her 90th birthday.

Born on September 10, 1931 to Gerald and Lottie Mae Morris in Ventura, CA, Joyce loved being the older sister to her two brothers, Gary and Richard Morris. Partnered with Gary, she cultivated a love of music and dancing, as the two won several local dance competitions. After graduating from Carpinteria High School, the draw to perform led her to attend The Playhouse School of Theater Arts in Pasadena. While she never professionally performed, she enjoyed few things as much as a well done musical, and made sure to expose her grandchildren and great-grandchildren to the arts.

Joyce was blessed with three daughters, and worked hard to raise them as strong, independent women. Leading by example, she established her own property management company in 1985. Known affectionately as “Mrs. T” by her employees, she ran Kamunity Properties with the help of her daughters until the day she passed.

Joyce loved animals, and while she only ever had dogs as pets, her love of all creatures was demonstrated by her life-size statues of jungle animals at her home. She was also a generous patron of the Santa Barbara Zoo and was honored to name one of the snow leopards many years ago. Her generosity knew no bounds, and she donated funds to many local school, theater, and sports programs.

She was a lover of all sports, and would spend many hours watching whatever was on ESPN. Like her father before her, Joyce had Dodger blue running through her veins. She followed the Dodger baseball season closely and would often attend games at Dodger Stadium to eat a Dodger Dog, boo an umpire, and cheer on her beloved team.

Despite her many interests, nothing brought Joyce more joy than her family and enriching their lives any way she could. By sharing her love of travel and taking them on trips to such places as Tahoe, Hawaii, Alaska, and Arizona, she created a lifetime of fond memories. A true matriarch, her happiness was deeply rooted in the happiness of her loved ones. Her family will miss their “Great” dearly, especially her strength, kindness, and most of all, her love.

She is survived by her daughters Sheila Brotherton (Paul), Victoria Trevillian, and Sheri Gardner, as well as grandchildren Brandon Smith (Deirdre), Shannon Beaudette (Brandon), Tori Shyrock (Tyler), Jessica Self (Hunter), Justin Gardner (Tessa), and Austin Herrick, Her 12 great-grandchildren Callie, Carter, Lauren, Tobin, Eli, Tessa, Cailyn, Zachary, Sawyer, Ava, Elise, and Bo will miss their “Joyce the Great.” A private service will be held at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel.