Tribes gather in Santa Ynez for Chumash powwow

COURTESY PHOTO

Kenneth Kahn

The 25th annual Chumash Intertribal Powwow started Saturday and is continuing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at the corner of Meadowvale Road and State Route 246 in Santa Ynez.

Dancing, singing and drumming are taking place during the powwow as Native American tribes from throughout North America descend on Santa Ynez to celebrate their heritage. There will be a gourd dance at noon followed by a grand entry at 1 p.m.

Admission is $5, and parking is free.

This is the first time the powwow is being held since 2019 due to the pandemic.

And the powwow is the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ largest cultural event of the year.

This will be the first time the tribe has hosted the annual event in Santa Ynez since it was moved in the 1990s to Live Oak Camp in Santa Barbara.

“We are excited to bring the Chumash Intertribal Powwow back to Santa Ynez,” Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, said in a news release. “It’s always a special time when tribes are able to come together to celebrate heritage, and it’s a great opportunity to share our culture and traditions with the general public.”

The Chumash Intertribal Powwow draws hundreds of members of tribal nations from throughout North America to participate in dancing and drumming competitions. Dancing categories range in age from young children to 70 years and older. Dance styles include traditional, straight, fancy, grass, jingle dress, buckskin, cloth and chicken. More than $50,000 in total prize money will be offered.

The event also features informational booths, Native American arts and crafts and food booths.

The powwow is an annual effort of a committee of Chumash tribal volunteers who plan, organize and operate the two-day event. The committee’s goal is to provide the community with educational and cultural experiences, focusing on Native American music, arts and customs while promoting Native American self-reliance and pride.

For more information, www.santaynezchumash.org/powwow.

