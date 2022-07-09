TRIBUTE: James Caan made it look so easy

DUTCH NATIONAL ARCHIVES, SPAAMESTAD PHOTO

James Caan, right, is seen with writer William Goldman in 1976.

He will forever be known for playing Sonny Coreleone in “The Godfather” (1972).

But James Caan was equally talented when he played an elf’s father in “Elf” (2003) or Billy Rose, the husband to Broadway star Fanny Brice (Barbra Streisand) in “Funny Lady” (1975).

Whatever his role, comedic or dramatic, Mr. Caan slipped into his characters effortlessly with a naturalness that fans loved. He seemed to easily become whoever he was playing.

And certainly Mr. Caan, who never stopped acting, will be missed. Mr. Caan died Wednesday, and his family announced his death in Los Angeles the next day on his Twitter account. He was 82.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6,” the family wrote in its tweet. “The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

In her tweet with a black-and-white photo of herself and Mr. Caan, Ms. Streisand posted, “I’m so sorry to hear about Jimmy. He was so talented.”

Director and actor Rob Reiner said he was sorry to hear about Mr. Caan’s death.

“I loved working with him,” Mr. Reiner posted in a tweet.

Mr. Caan, who was born in The Bronx, left Hollywood and the world with a wealth of unforgettable characters.

Among them was Brian Piccolo, the Chicago Bears running back who faces cancer, in the 1971 “Brian’s Song,” based on a true story. The story of Brian and his friendship with teammate Gale Sayers touched viewers’ hearts, and it showed the range of Mr. Caan’s acting talent.

