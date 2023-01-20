TRIBUTE: Legendary singer and guitarist David Crosby dies at age 81

GLENN FRANCIS/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

David Crosby

David Crosby — the Santa Ynez rocker who was a founding member of the iconic trio Crosby, Stills and Nash — has died.

The singer and guitarist passed away on Wednesday, and his death was announced Thursday by Patricia Dance, the sister of Jan Dance, Mr. Crosby’s wife.

Mr. Crosby was 81.

In addition to founding Crosby, Stills and Nash (as well as Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young), Mr. Crosby was a founding member of the Byrds.

He was also inducted — twice, actually — into the Rock ‘N Roll Hall of Fame.

Mr. Crosby was a folk rock singer and guitarist who could combine compelling energy with a sense of gentleness. Listeners found he could turn the essence of music into timeless poetry as a rocker with a heart.

Mr. Crosby performed at Santa Barbara venues such as SOhO Music Club and Restaurant in Santa Barbara and the Lobero Theatre, where he was scheduled to perform Feb. 22 during the theater’s 150th anniversary celebration. After the news of Mr. Crosby’s death, the Lobero canceled the concert.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of legendary Rock ‘N Roll Hall of Famer David Crosby,” the Lobero said in a statement for the News-Press. “He was a true friend to the Lobero, and our hearts go out to his family, fans and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Mr. Crosby was born Aug. 14, 1941, in Los Angeles. Entertainment was in his blood. His father was Oscar-winning cinematographer Floyd Crosby.

Mr. Crosby, who graduated from Cate School in Carpinteria and briefly attended Santa Barbara City College, inherited his father’s love for entertaining people and pursued a career in folk music with Les Baxter Balladeers.

In 1964, Mr. Crosby formed a band, the Jet Set, with Jim McGuinn and Gene Clark. After the band added bassist Chris Hillman (who has lived in recent decades in Ventura) and drummer Michael Clarke, it became the Byrds.

Mr. Crosby left the Byrds in 1967, produced Joni Mitchell’s 1968 debut album and played with Stephen Stills, a singer and guitarist who had been with Buffalo Springfield. Graham Nash, who was with the Hollies, joined the two of them.

The folk rock trio’s powerful harmonies came to define Crosby, Stills and Nash, known for songs such as “Teach Your Children,” “Woodstock,” “Almost Cut My Hair” and “Wooden Ships.” They had a rare kind of magic together.

More about David Crosby will appear later in the News-Press.

