TRIBUTE: Milt Larsen lived a magical life

Magic Castle co-founder and Santa Barbara resident leaves legacy of entertainment

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Milt Larsen is shown in 2017 during his walk on Franklin Avenue in Hollywood. Behind him is the iconic Magic Castle, which he co-founded with his brother, William Larsen Jr.

It was a sunny day in 2017, and Milt Larsen was walking down Franklin Avenue in Hollywood toward a 1920s-style pub on Hollywood Boulevard, a place right out of the movies: the Pig ‘N Whistle. This writer was walking with him.

Mr. Larsen, a longtime Santa Barbara resident and Hollywood legend who was on a first-name basis with countless stars, was looking forward to lunch. As he walked, there was a castle behind him.

Not just any castle. It was the Magic Castle, and Mr. Larsen co-founded it in 1963 with his brother, the late Bill Larsen.

Inside the castle are a ghost playing the piano, magicians performing card tricks in front of you and grand illusions on stage, and the Academy of Magical Arts. This is where everyone from David Copperfield to TV and movie star/magician Neil Patrick Harris to Siegfried & Roy got their start. This is where singers such as Florence Henderson, aka Carol Brady of “The Brady Brunch,” performed. It’s where you might see stars such as Tipi Hedren (“The Birds”).

And there was a spirit of vaudeville in the place, from the intimate theaters to the classic furnishings and posters. This writer, who had the privilege of interviewing Mr. Larsen several times over the years, could see he felt right at home in the castle, where in recent years, he recorded a national radio show about classic songs in a small office full of the Hollywood memorabilia that Mr. Larsen loved to collect. That collection included 78 RPM records produced from the 1920s through the 1950s, and Mr. Larsen called his radio show,”Hear Them Again — For The First Time.”

He had chats on the show with Richard Sherman, the co-writer of classic Disney songs for movies such as “Mary Poppins,” and he and Mr. Sherman, in fact, teamed up to write musicals such as “Pazzazz!” And they had fun creating “Smash Flops,” a CD of songs such as “Bon Voyage Titanic” and “Congratulations Tom Dewey.” Mr. Larsen handed this writer a CD of the satirical songs, and it brought a lot of chuckles.

Mr. Larsen was a tour de force of creativity.

And now there’s a little less dazzle in the world, maybe a little less light on the stage. Mr. Larsen died in his sleep Sunday in Los Angeles. He was 92.

While Mr. Larsen loved to go to Hollywood and hang out at the Magic Castle, he was very much part of the Santa Barbara community with his annual magic shows at the Lobero Theatre and the Magic Castle Cabaret he and his wife, Arlene Larsen, started in Montecito.

Show business was in Mr. Larsen’s blood.

He was born in 1931 in Pasadena, and his father, William Larsen Sr. was a magician (as well as a lawyer). And Mr. Larsen’s mother, Geraldine, appeared as “The Magic Lady” on TV.

Milt Larsen got into show business as well and wrote for “Truth or Consequences” when Bob Barker hosted the popular TV game show in the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s.

Mr. Larsen worked with his older brother, William Larsen Jr. to open the Magic Castle in a Gothic renaissance mansion on Hollywood’s Franklin Avenue, a short walk from iconic Grauman’s Chinese Theatre and the historic Roosevelt Hotel. This was the heart of Hollywood, and Mr. Larsen fit right in.

If you’re a fan of TV star Bill Bixby and his 1973-74 series “The Magician,” in which Mr. Bixby actually performed magic, you know the Magic Castle. The exterior appeared in every episode.

Mr. Larsen and his brother, who died in 1993 at the age of 64, got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2006.

Everyone in Hollywood seemed to know Mr. Larsen, and that seemed to be the case during a special celebration at the Magic Castle some years back, attended by everyone from Jo Anne Worley of “Laugh-In” fame to “Gong Show” host Rip Taylor. That was the first time this writer met Mr. Larsen, who enjoyed chatting with people and seemed more interested in talking about stars than being one himself. He was a humble, friendly, down-to-earth guy who loved to shine the spotlight on talented people and put on a great show.

He leaves a great legacy and is survived by his wife, Arlene, an award-winning costume designer who shared his love for show business.

