Tribute to ‘13 Fallen’ at Elks lodge

GOLETA — “13 Fallen: A Tribute to U.S. Soldiers in Afghanistan” will take place from 11 a.m. to noon Oct. 2 at Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613, 150 N. Kellogg Ave.

In addition to the Elks lodge, presenters include AMVETS Santa Barbara Post 3 and American Legion VFW Post 1649.

Drew Wakefield will be the tribute speaker, and there will be patriotic music, presentation of wreaths, roll call and taps.

Hot dogs, chips and drink will be served for lunch, which costs $10. Proceeds benefit the Veterans Committee.

— Marilyn McMahon