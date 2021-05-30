Tribute to Ole Glory

Editor’s note: Lompoc resident Anita Dwyer submitted this letter in the form of a poem she wrote in 1990. She requested to publish it in anticipation of Flag Day, which is June 14.
I get goosebumps seeing Ole Glory fluttering in the breeze
Remembering it has served as a welcome for millions of refugees
It’s not just stars and stripes of red, white and blue
But a reminder of what our forefathers have gone through
The red represents the valor of many who have died for us
White for the liberty we take for granted until someone threatens us
Blue represents the justice for all, we see in our courts of law
The stars our independence, a symbol we cherish, leaving us in awe
When looking at our flag, it isn’t just material of red, white and blue
But of history being told and I’m proud to pledge my allegiance anew.
Anita Dwyer
Lompoc