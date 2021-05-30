Tribute to Ole Glory

Editor’s note: Lompoc resident Anita Dwyer submitted this letter in the form of a poem she wrote in 1990. She requested to publish it in anticipation of Flag Day, which is June 14.

I get goosebumps seeing Ole Glory fluttering in the breeze

Remembering it has served as a welcome for millions of refugees

It’s not just stars and stripes of red, white and blue

But a reminder of what our forefathers have gone through

The red represents the valor of many who have died for us

White for the liberty we take for granted until someone threatens us

Blue represents the justice for all, we see in our courts of law

The stars our independence, a symbol we cherish, leaving us in awe

When looking at our flag, it isn’t just material of red, white and blue

But of history being told and I’m proud to pledge my allegiance anew.

Anita Dwyer

Lompoc