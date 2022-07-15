Tribute to Queen

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESSSinger Emo Alaeddin, center, drummer Ted Morton, far left, and guitarist Diego Vargas — three of the five members of the Queen legacy band “The Kings of Queen,” based in Orange County — warm up onstage Wednesday during the Santa Barbara County Fair. The fair continues through Sunday at the Santa Maria Fairpark. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Producer Price Index rises 11.3%, another worrying inflation marker next post Ambulance contract goes to public procurement Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.