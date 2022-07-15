Home Local Tribute to Queen
Tribute to Queen

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS
Singer Emo Alaeddin, center, drummer Ted Morton, far left, and guitarist Diego Vargas — three of the five members of the Queen legacy band “The Kings of Queen,” based in Orange County — warm up onstage Wednesday during the Santa Barbara County Fair. The fair continues through Sunday at the Santa Maria Fairpark.
