Sidney Poitier knew how to make ideas echo

Sidney Poitier

Sidney Poitier is known for everything from “In the Heat of the Night” to “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?”

But there’s another movie that shows the sheer power of his acting.

It’s “To Sir, with Love.”

In the 1967 movie, Mr. Poitier plays Mark Thackeray, an engineer who ends up teaching unmotivated high school students in London — not exactly his dream. But Mark tackles the challenge with passion and determination, and he makes a difference in the kids’ lives.

And the film shows how Mr. Poitier made his movie characters compelling, how he made every word sing, every idea echo.

That was the power of Sidney Poitier, who died Thursday at his Los Angeles home. He was 94.

He made history as the first black man to win the Oscar for best actor. That was in 1964, and the movie was “Lillies in the Field.”

Mr. Poitier’s work showed not only his talent but his careful choice of great stories and great roles. That certainly was the case when he starred in the 1961 film adaptation of “A Raisin in the Sun,” for which he received one of his Golden Globe nominations.

Mr. Poitier didn’t shy away from social issues. 1961 was also the year he starred in “Paris Blues,” which tackled racism.

One movie not to be missed is “The Defiant Ones” (1958). Mr. Poitier starred with Tony Curtis. They played two escaped prisoners, shackled together, in the poignant film directed by Stanley Kramer, and Mr. Poitier became the first black man nominated for a competitive Oscar in acting.

The chemistry between Mr. Poitier and Mr. Curtis was powerful, not just in their dialogue but in the subtext between the words. Mr. Poitier knew great acting involves listening and reacting, something he demonstrated with uncanny ease in another movie directed by Mr. Kramer: “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?”

In the 1967 movie, Mr. Poitier plays John Prentice, who’s in love with Joey Drayton (Katharine Houghton), but their interracial relationship worries Joey’s father, Matt Drayton (Spencer Tracy, in his final movie role), who is concerned about the prejudice the young people will face from society. But ultimately, Matt comes around and advises John and Joey to go ahead and get married, that nothing matters more than love. The film, which takes place during the course of one day, also stars the talented Katharine Hepburn as Christina Dayton, Matt’s wife.

Mr. Poitier will always be remembered for his powerful performance during “In the Heat of the Night” (1967) as Virgil Tibbs, a Philadelphia police detective who faces the racial tension in the South. Reluctantly local police chief Gillespie (Rod Steiger) asks for Virgil’s help to solve a murder.

Again, Mr. Poitier had great chemistry with Mr. Steiger. And that’s because Mr. Poitier didn’t play to the camera. He connected with other actors and brought his character and helped others to bring their characters to life.

Born on Feb. 20, 1927, in Miami, Mr. Poitier grew up in the Bahamas. The Bahamian actor moved to Miami when he was 15, then to New York City a year later. His first movie role was as a high school student in “Blackboard Jungle” (1955).

In the 1970s, ‘80s and ’90s, Mr. Poitier directed movies, including “Stir Crazy” (1980).

Right up to the end of the 20th century, Mr. Poitier kept acting. His roles varied from reprising his teacher role for a 1996 made-for-TV film, “To Sir, with Love II,” to a character in a 1992 spy thriller, complete with humorous twists: “Sneakers.” (The cast includes Robert Redford.)

Mr. Poitier received a long list of accolades during his life, including a Kennedy Center honor in 1995. In 2009, he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

In 2002, Mr. Poitier was awarded an honorary Oscar for his work as “an artist and a human being.”

