Trim trees early to protect wildlife

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network is asking residents to finish trimming their trees as soon as possible to avoid interfering with the spring nesting season.

During the spring and summer, many tree-dwelling animals begin building their nests and are at risk of losing their homes if trees are cut down or destroyed during these months.

“Even though it’s late in the season to trim trees to protect nesting birds, any work that needs to be done should occur as soon as possible to avoid significant impact to wildlife,” Executive Director Ariana Katovich said in a statement. “It is incredibly sad to see entire nests of baby birds brought to our center for care, and we want to work with the community to avoid these impacts to wildlife.”

According to the wildlife care network, the best practice is to save tree-trimming for months that end in the letter “R” to avoid destroying animal habitats. Before trimming a tree, the organization recommends looking for the three key signs of nesting: gathering of nest materials, back and forth movement of animals between trees, and increased vocalization around specific trees.

If there are signs of nesting but a tree is still in need of trimming, residents can call the network at 805-681-1080 for advice. To learn more about protecting wildlife, visit sbwcn.org.

— Madison Hirneisen